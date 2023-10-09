SWS Partners Acquires 689 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

SWS Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Derbend Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.64. The stock had a trading volume of 479,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,725. The company has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

