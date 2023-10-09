SWS Partners Increases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 27,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $2,320,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,458,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 50,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,616. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.96.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.10. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $541.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 121.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

