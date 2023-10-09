SWS Partners Sells 85 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

SWS Partners reduced its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth about $76,771,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in RH by 321.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RH from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of RH from $460.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $355.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on RH in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

In related news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RH traded down $7.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $240.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,183. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.88 and a 200-day moving average of $299.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 54.78%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

