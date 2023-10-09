Windsor Advisory Group LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Windsor Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after acquiring an additional 334,510,840 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,769,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,247,981,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 254.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,618,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,853,000 after buying an additional 6,905,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $172.65. 7,838,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,715,658. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

