Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 679.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 89.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.8 %

AMG stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, reaching $129.61. 26,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.40 and a 200-day moving average of $140.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.42.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

