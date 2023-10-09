Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 218,503.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,563,232 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,373,000 after buying an additional 3,561,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,698,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $478.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.25.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $553.52. 585,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,289. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $554.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $528.35. The firm has a market cap of $245.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

