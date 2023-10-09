Convergence Investment Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.73.

Insider Activity at Edison International

In other Edison International news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International Trading Down 0.3 %

EIX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.87. The company had a trading volume of 300,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.62. The company has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

