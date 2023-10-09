Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,435 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2,393.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. 114,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,239. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.26 and a 12-month high of $59.76.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
