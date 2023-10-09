Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $309,090.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.40. 102,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,910. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

