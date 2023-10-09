Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,678 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Caterpillar Price Performance
CAT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.96. The company had a trading volume of 533,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
