Convergence Investment Partners LLC Buys 1,678 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.2% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.96. The company had a trading volume of 533,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,368. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $277.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The company has a market capitalization of $136.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,684,931.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $5,238,121.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,931.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock valued at $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

