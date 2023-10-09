Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,461 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 155,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $12,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 165,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,099. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day moving average of $76.31. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $81.44.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

