M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in M.D.C. by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,332.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,244 shares of company stock worth $2,170,919. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M.D.C. Trading Down 0.6 %

MDC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.01. 46,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,166. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Wedbush upped their price target on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

About M.D.C.

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.