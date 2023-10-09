Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.92. 336,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,413. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $101.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.43.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.62.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

