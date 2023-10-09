Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 456 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,075 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,276,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,908,000 after purchasing an additional 487,972 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $37,351,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 336,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.43. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.