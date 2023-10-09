Sageworth Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1,011.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 54.3% in the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 229,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80,812 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,133,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 63,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 16,737 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $6,613,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

DFAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,052. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.11. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $32.15.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.