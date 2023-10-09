Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,772 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Kennedy Investment Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 724,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,595 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.95. 5,888,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,033,684. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.76. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

