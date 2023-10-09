Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 2nd Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,409,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 13.5% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $191,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. The stock had a trading volume of 986,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,904. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

