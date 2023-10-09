Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,499 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $186.97. 1,535,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,469. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $216.49 and a 200 day moving average of $211.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.45. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

