Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Exelon by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,346,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.35. 692,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,274,990. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

