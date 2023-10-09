Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,412,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,981,420. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.49.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

