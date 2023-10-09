Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.65.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,547. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The firm has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 24.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 4.9% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

