Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Buys 720 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,559,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 58,309.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,807,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $492,735,000 after buying an additional 7,794,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after buying an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $259,034,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,636,594.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $447,510.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,262,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,747,022. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

