Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,417 Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 106.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DOX. Bank of America upped their target price on Amdocs from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amdocs from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of DOX stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,685. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

