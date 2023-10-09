Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

NYSE IPG traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,205. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IPG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

