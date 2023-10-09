Acas LLC Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Acas LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Acas LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Down 0.3 %

Netflix stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $380.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,381. The company has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.80. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.