Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $14.81 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,268 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 140.3% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.23. 31,736,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

