Oak Thistle LLC Invests $1.22 Million in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. Interpublic Group of Companies accounts for 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 43,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 531,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,726 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 27,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 178,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,208,010. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

