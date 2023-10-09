Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Stock Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,633 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,940,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,830,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of BP by 2.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 77,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $109.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

