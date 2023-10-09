Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 51,027 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,027 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in eBay by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after buying an additional 2,464,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eBay by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,068,197 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,023,530,000 after purchasing an additional 122,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,666,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $516,516,000 after purchasing an additional 74,088 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in eBay by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,523,016 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 157,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 8,834,501 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $394,814,000 after purchasing an additional 202,778 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at $779,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock valued at $510,785 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of eBay stock opened at $42.63 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.