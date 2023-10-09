Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 87.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 10.4% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 40,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 23,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.91. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $110.56 and a 1 year high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,968.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock valued at $9,023,216. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.