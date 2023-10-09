Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 69 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.41.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total transaction of $1,001,015.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,444.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.31, for a total transaction of $3,883,876.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,073 shares of company stock worth $22,091,651 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 3.3 %

INTU opened at $533.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $558.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $517.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $471.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

