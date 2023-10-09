Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $39.66 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $39,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 41.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.5% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $235.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $180.46 and a one year high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 55.39%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.