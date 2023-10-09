National Bank of Canada FI Has $51.47 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 519.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,366 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Cadence Design Systems worth $51,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.44.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock valued at $19,013,149 in the last three months. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

