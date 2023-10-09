Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,809 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $42,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $169.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $180.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

