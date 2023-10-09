Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 25,696 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 927,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,696 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $125,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.89 and a 200 day moving average of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.53.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

