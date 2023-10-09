Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,070,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,598 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.08% of Mondelez International worth $78,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

