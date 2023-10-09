Arlington Partners LLC Takes $151,000 Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 21.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Xylem by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 21,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XYL shares. Melius raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.54.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

