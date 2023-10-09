Plancorp LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Plancorp LLC reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 64,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 743,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,195,079.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,648 shares of company stock valued at $41,396,371 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

PSX stock opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $125.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $35.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

