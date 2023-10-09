Cypress Capital Group Lowers Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Diageo were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.39) to GBX 4,000 ($48.35) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($46.54) to GBX 3,800 ($45.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.05) to GBX 4,440 ($53.67) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at $151.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $2.5089 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

