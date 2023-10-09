Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 35,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.3% during the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 20,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

BDX stock opened at $262.42 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $271.14 and its 200 day moving average is $260.95. The company has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.