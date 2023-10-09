iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Channel Wealth LLC

Channel Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.74 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

