Channel Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Channel Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $105.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.32 and a 200 day moving average of $95.03. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,391,651 shares of company stock valued at $199,054,287 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Blackstone

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.