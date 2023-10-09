General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Shares Gap Up to $219.94

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $219.94, but opened at $228.70. General Dynamics shares last traded at $232.97, with a volume of 421,365 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $258.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

General Dynamics Trading Up 8.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.91 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

