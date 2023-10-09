PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) PT Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PAR has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PAR Technology to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE PAR traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 79,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,704. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.22). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 17.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $100.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.16 million. Analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,368,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in PAR Technology by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 19.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 109,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 17,788 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

