15,150 Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Acquired by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned 0.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPSE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 63.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 424.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000.

JPSE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,546. The company has a market cap of $390.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $43.67.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

