Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,428 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,086,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 112,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 483,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 71.8% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,077,000 after buying an additional 194,622 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of JPSE stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $38.68. 6,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.67 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average of $40.12. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.