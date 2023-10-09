Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $154,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,360.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,932,720.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,689 shares of company stock worth $518,181. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TRU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.85. The company had a trading volume of 230,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,814. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. TransUnion has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $82.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.99.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

