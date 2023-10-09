Acas LLC Has $477,000 Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Acas LLC decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Realty Income by 9.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 464,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 322.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 416,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,063,000 after purchasing an additional 318,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. 339,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,310,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.03.

The business also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

