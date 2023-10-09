Phillips Wealth Planners LLC Acquires New Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $12,845,794.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 31,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $5,644,453.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,985,102.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:BR traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.29. 19,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.09 and its 200-day moving average is $163.59. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $189.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.