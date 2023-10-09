3,755 Shares in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 220,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on VRSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 65,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,415. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.94 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total value of $356,201.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,475,994.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,241 shares of company stock worth $4,026,369 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

